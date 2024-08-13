Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $339.37 and last traded at $345.54. 2,932,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 3,400,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.81.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,459 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

