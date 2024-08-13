Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.46%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Free Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.