Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $17.64 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 million, a PE ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. Research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

