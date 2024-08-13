Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Down 2.6%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 498,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,069,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUT shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $588,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 1st quarter valued at $18,191,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 558,824 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at about $5,190,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at about $4,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

