iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.97

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$99.97 and last traded at C$99.85, with a volume of 767375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$99.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.06.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total transaction of C$467,091.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,709.15. In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.42, for a total transaction of C$467,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,709.15. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$423,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,111. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

