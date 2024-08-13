iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Up 571.4% in July

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ITHUF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 274,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.