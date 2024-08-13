Injective Protocol Price Reaches $18.87 (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $1.84 billion and $90.07 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $18.87 or 0.00031894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,622,753 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

