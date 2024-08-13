Insider Buying: Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Director Buys 3,847 Shares of Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) Director John R. Belk purchased 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $48,856.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,296.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of BSET stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,394. The company has a market cap of $113.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.69. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is -46.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

