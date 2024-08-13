Insider Buying: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Acquires 1,400 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) Director Mark Froimson bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $16,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $167,597.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,889,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 285,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 198,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,488,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on PCRX

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.