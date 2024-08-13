Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases 96 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($191.22).
Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 134 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £201 ($256.64).
Sabre Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 164 ($2.09). 315,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,105. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 138 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.74. The stock has a market cap of £407.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,325.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SBRE. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 211 ($2.69) to GBX 216 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.81) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
