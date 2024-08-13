Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases 96 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($191.22).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 134 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £201 ($256.64).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Sabre Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 164 ($2.09). 315,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,105. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 138 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.60 ($2.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.74. The stock has a market cap of £407.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,325.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBRE. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 211 ($2.69) to GBX 216 ($2.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.81) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.