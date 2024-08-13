Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells 53,301 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 53,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $308,612.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,269,636.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 9th, Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51.
- On Friday, May 17th, Arora Ashish sold 24,134 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $168,213.98.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Arora Ashish sold 52,901 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $385,648.29.
Cricut Stock Up 8.3 %
CRCT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 469,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,073. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cricut by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cricut by 217.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 63,116 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 42.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 135,539 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cricut by 20.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
