Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells 53,301 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 53,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $308,612.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,637,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,269,636.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $495,732.51.

On Friday, May 17th, Arora Ashish sold 24,134 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $168,213.98.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Arora Ashish sold 52,901 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $385,648.29.

CRCT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 469,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,073. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cricut by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cricut by 217.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 63,116 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 42.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 135,539 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cricut by 20.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

