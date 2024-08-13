Insider Selling: PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen A. King sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £28,575 ($36,484.93).

LON PHSC traded up GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 26.99 ($0.34). The stock had a trading volume of 65,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,641. PHSC plc has a one year low of GBX 17.34 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

