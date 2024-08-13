Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 29,924 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,800,162.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $428,450.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $44,185.84.

On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $47,513.55.

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $165,169.40.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $55,218.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $64,514.70.

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $356,760.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $2,048,740.47.

Sezzle Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL opened at $119.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $126.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.89 million and a PE ratio of 51.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEZL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

