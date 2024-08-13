Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in Salesforce by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,042 shares of company stock worth $56,019,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.64. 2,108,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.58. The company has a market capitalization of $246.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

