Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $945,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,297,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.05. The company has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

