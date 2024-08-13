Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 1,500 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.58. 211,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,085. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average of $126.76. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

