Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 5,992 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.9 %

GJUL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. 78,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,200. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

