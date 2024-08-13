Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Price Performance
Adobe stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.79. 1,148,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,060. The company has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
