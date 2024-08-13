Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,558 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,016 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $534.79. 1,148,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,060. The company has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.