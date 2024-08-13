Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 772,900 shares, a growth of 332.3% from the July 15th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 40.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Inspirato Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Inspirato stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 138,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,995. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.11. Inspirato has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspirato

In related news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $49,403.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 37,806 shares of company stock worth $148,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

