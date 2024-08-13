Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.590-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $493.0 million-$497.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.5 million. Intapp also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.59-0.63 EPS.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. 935,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.88.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

