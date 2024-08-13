Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.