International Bancshares Co. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.66 (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,401. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,799,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,607,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

See Also

