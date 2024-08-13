International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

International Paper has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 66.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Paper to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

Insider Activity

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $157,386 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.