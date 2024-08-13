Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $111,542.40 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80.

On Monday, July 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.22. 469,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,284. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $470.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $438.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.13. The stock has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 289,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,634,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

