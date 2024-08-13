Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMS traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,432. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.