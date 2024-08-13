Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Tlwm boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,412,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 71,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 53,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,989 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 116,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

