Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Acquired by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc owned 0.05% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PKW stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,728. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $110.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.02.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2245 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

