Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.32

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 37534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 244,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 224,982 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,299,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 87,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

