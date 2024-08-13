Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IVR

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.90. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.24%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 302,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.