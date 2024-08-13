Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $11.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $462.58. 39,578,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,104,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.75 and its 200-day moving average is $450.67. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

