Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $458.90 and last traded at $458.59. 10,643,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 40,911,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.38.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.67.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 609,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,485,000 after buying an additional 91,244 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,888,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

