Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.6%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $458.90 and last traded at $458.59. 10,643,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 40,911,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.38.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.67.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
