Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319,555 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,028,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 461,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 79,790 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,993.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,875,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.97. 12,716,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,345,523. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.