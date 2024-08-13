Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.62

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.70, with a volume of 57802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $979.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.