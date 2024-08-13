Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $22,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,944. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

