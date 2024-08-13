iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.1% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $99.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,181. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

