iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.05

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 193793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,000.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

