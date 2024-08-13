iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,470. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

