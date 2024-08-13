iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,470. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
