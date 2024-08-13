iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,470. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

