iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,259,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 6,357,826 shares.The stock last traded at $46.67 and had previously closed at $46.67.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

