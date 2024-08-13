iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,844,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,490,000 after acquiring an additional 183,140 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

