iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,942,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 48,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTK traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,097. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0641 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

