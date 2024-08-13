iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 55.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 339.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,718 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 342,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,607 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,635,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after buying an additional 729,607 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ILF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. 1,444,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,392. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

