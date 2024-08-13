iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TCHI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

