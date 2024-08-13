iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Boosted by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $346.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,733. The company has a market cap of $91.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.66 and its 200-day moving average is $341.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

