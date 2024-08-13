iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of ITA traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,892 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.57. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

