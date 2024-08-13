iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITOS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $14.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.