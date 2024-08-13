Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Major Shareholder Sells $5,929,617.00 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Samjo Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 9th, Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00.
Iteris Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Iteris stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.98. 2,982,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,266. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a PE ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
Read More
