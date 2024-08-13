Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Major Shareholder Sells $5,929,617.00 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $5,929,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,113,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Samjo Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00.

Iteris Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Iteris stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.98. 2,982,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,266. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a PE ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Iteris by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Iteris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 478,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Iteris by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

