Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 453.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSMD traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.66. 4,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,064. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $72.53.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

