JBR Co Financial Management Inc Has $353,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,799,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,328,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. 2,939,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,524. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 135.95 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AR. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

