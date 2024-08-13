JBR Co Financial Management Inc Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JBR Co Financial Management Inc reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 3.3% of JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JBR Co Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 56.9% during the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,765,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

