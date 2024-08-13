JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.74

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 614607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

JBS Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. JBS had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.56%.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

